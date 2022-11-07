BISMARCK — One of the strengths of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team this season was its ability to be multidimensional on offense.
On Saturday afternoon in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs, the Blue Devils were limited to just a ground attack by the gusty winds coming out of the southwest and while senior Michael Hackman returned from injury to rush for 221 yards, it wasn’t enough.
The Knoxville Blue Bullets behind their multi-back attack ran for 443 yards in a 48-29 victory at Payton Moss Field.
“With the wind conditions, unfortunately, it was built for a team like them more so that what we had this season,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd. “It really took our passing game out it.’’
The Blue Devils (10-1) actually advanced into the second round behind their passing attack. Junior quarterback Karson Stevenson threw for a school-record 421 yards in a 43-35 victory over Westville, but on Saturday, Stevenson could only muster up 75 passing yards on 5-of-13 passing and he was intercepted twice.
“We really couldn’t pass the ball,’’ said Hackman. “I think that helped them out a lot, because they didn’t have to worry about covering any of our receivers in the passing game. We were basically limited to running the ball in our wing-t.’’
And for the first three quarters, that was good enough for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
Hackman’s third rushing touchdown of the game with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the third quarter and his subsequent 2-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 29-28 advantage.
Knoxville, which got 85- and 55-yard touchdown runs from senior Jaxin Johnson in the third quarter, answered with another scoring drive, this time capped with a 5-yard run by Bo Laws to take a 34-29 lead.
“They had those two big runs in the third quarter after we had gotten the lead and that, obviously, was huge for them,’’ Dodd said. “I took a chance taking the wind in the third quarter, knowing that we would have it in our face in the fourth quarter.
“I was just hoping that we could pin them against the wind, but those big runs kind of blew that plan up.’’
It also didn’t help that Bis-Henn/Ross-Al had a pair of turnovers going against the wind in the fourth quarter. The first was a fumble at 1-yard line as it appeared the Blue Devils were set to retake the lead.
“I thought we were on top of it,’’ said Dodd as one of the five IHSA officials seemed to indicate the runner was down. “But they jumped on us and knocked it out.’’
Knoxville turned that fumble and an interception on the next possession for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al into a pair of touchdowns by Johnson that allowed the Blue Bullets (9-2) to turn a 34-29 lead into a 48-29 advantage.
“You can’t have turnovers in a game like this,’’ Hackman said. “They are huge momentum changers. Once they got the momentum behind them, they were able to score. Then they got the ball again, and they score.’’
The Blue Bullets, who only attempted 3 passes, had a pair of backs runs for more than 100 yards on Saturday. Johnson led the way with 262 yards and three scores, while Oscar Young had 104 yards and two scores.
“We literally threw everything we had at them trying to stop the run. We tried different personnel. We tried slanting and blitzing,’’ said Dodd, whose team gave up 326 rushing yards in their playoff opening win over Westville. “We had a weakness. We knew about it all season and we tried to fix it all year. We just ran into the wrong team today.’’
Hackman, who scored the very first time he touched the ball on Saturday with a 65-yard touchdown run, pointed out that this was supposed to have been a down year for the Blue Devils, who graduated six all-conference players from a year ago.
“No one thought we were going to very good,’’ he said. “I heard some people say that we were going to have a losing season. This team really stepped up to go 9-0 in the regular season and 10-0 with our first-round victory. We just couldn’t get another victory and get into the next round.’’
It’s the fifth straight time in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin has been eliminated in the second round.
Knoxville advances to play Tri-Valley at 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Tri-Valley defeated Wilmington, the defending Class 2A state champion on Saturday 28-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.