HOOPESTON — A tale of two halves has been the theme for both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac during the 2022 football season.
On Friday night, both teams finished the regular season following a script that the Blue Devils and the Cornjerkers had seen before.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al overcame a lethargic first half with 34 unanswered points on its way to a 49-18 victory to cap a 9-0 regular season with its fifth straight Vermilion Valley Conference.
"We played slow and we played horrible,'' said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al senior running back Michael Hackman, who had 130 of his game-high 222 rushing yards in the second half. "We didn't play us in the first half.''
And it was just the opposite for Hoopeston Area/A-P, which ends the season at 3-6 overall.
"All year, we seem to play the first half well and in the second half, we tend to struggle,'' said Hoopeston Area/A-P coach Matt Leskis, whose team trailed 15-12 at halftime. "There were several times this year that we feel the outcome should have been different. We have to get better in the second half.''
So, what did it take for the Blue Devils, who have won 24 straight regular-season games and 21 straight VVC contests, to get things turned around at halftime?
"We got yelled at in the locker room and we usually respond to that,'' Hackman said.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Mark Dodd was hopeful that his team learned a lesson on Friday night.
"We didn't have school today and we kind of took a step back in our focus,'' he said. "It's probably a good thing they had to go through that, get scared and then get a stern talking to at halftime.''
But, both Hackman and Dodd acknowledged it's not something the Class 2A fourth-rated Blue Devils want to continue doing as they enter the playoffs next week.
"I think we need to start getting yelled at before the game starts and we should be better,'' said Hackman. "We need to get ourselves hyped up more than having the coaches yell at us. But, it's been working and we have responded to it.''
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al took complete control in the opening minutes of the second half.
It started with a six-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off with Hackman's second of three rushing touchdowns.
Just 12 seconds later, Hackman was scoring again on a 49-yard run as the Blue Devils successfully executed an onside kick followed by the seniors long touchdown run that gave BHRA a 29-12 lead just 3 minutes, 36 seconds into the second half.
"These are good kids and they might have been thinking about something else and not 100 percent focused on Hoopeston,'' Dodd said. "I was glad with the way we came out in the second half and established ourselves. We got back to being the team we have been all season.
"We just wanted to turn up the aggression. We were going for the onside kick every single time. It's been caring us all year. We told them at halftime, win or lose, we were going to do what we do.''
Hoopeston Area/A-P went more than six minutes without running an offensive play in the second half because of back-to-back successful onside attempts by Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
"We expected to see a couple of those, but it's on me for not practicing those enough this week,'' Leskis said. "We thought we had the right personnel in there and we just needed to make those plays, but it didn't happen.
"They scored, got the ball back and scored again. That's a kick in the stomach. It was really deflating.''
The Cornjerkers actually went into the locker rooms at halftime with a little momentum.
Senior quarterback Anthony Zamora scored his second touchdown with 1:12 left in the first half on a 13-yard run and Hoopeston Area/A-P found itself trailing 15-12 after having possession of the ball for more than 16 minutes.
"We controlled the ball and did what we wanted to in that first half,'' Leskis said.
Dodd acknowledged that Hoopeston Area/A-P had a great game plan.
"That's a credit to their kids and their coaches,'' he said, noting that a 9-0 regular season was very rewarding for the Blue Devils.
"There were so many unknowns coming into the season,'' Dodd added. "I don't think this one was as expected as some of the other seasons that we've had in the past.
"My staff has done an incredible job and our kids have responded to every challenge we have given them.''
Up next for the Blue Devils will be the IHSA Class 2A playoffs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will learn its opponent during the IHSA Playoff Pairings Show tonight at 8 p.m.
