BISMARCK — There is no such thing as too many weapons on the football field.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin flexed its muscles on Friday night, using nine different ball carriers and six different receivers as the Blue Devils rolled up 451 yards in their 58-7 triumph over the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers at Payton Moss Field.
With the victory, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al caps an undefeated regular season (9-0), claiming its sixth Vermilion Valley Conference title — the most for any team in the league — and the fifth one outright.
"We checked a lot of boxes tonight,'' Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd said. "I was very, very impressed with our kids tonight. I thought we played, from start to finish, a really, really good game.''
Just how good?
"I think it might have been our best game of the season,'' Dodd added.
And there are plenty of reasons to support Dodd's evaluation of his Blue Devils.
Bismarck-Henning scored on all eight of its possessions.
The Blue Devils faced third down just twice during its 53 plays, but they failed to convert on either one. Instead, they were a perfect 2-for-2 in fourth down conversions, the last one coming when backup quarterback Karson Stevenson scored on a 1-yard plunge.
"When we were game planning for them, I noted that they have a ton of weapons, along with a ton of plays and formations,'' Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac coach Matthew Leskis said. "I thought they were going to throw the whole book at us and they did. We had some confusion, but that is expected with only a week to prepare.''
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd seemingly ran the unstoppable offense on Friday night. He was a remarkable 10-of-11 passing for 172 yards and three scores, while the ground attack led senior Rhett Harper (96 yards) and junior Michael Hackman (75 yards) gained 279 yards on 42 carries.
"We have weapons everywhere,'' he said. "We have great receivers, a great offensive line and wonderful running backs.
"It makes my job pretty easy.''
What impressed Coach Dodd the most was his team's ability to mix-and-match on offense.
"We ran a little spread and a little wing-t,'' he said. "We were really good with the pass game, the run game and we kept mixing it up.''
According to both coach and quarterback, that is going to be very important as the Blue Devils begin their postseason run in the IHSA Class 2A Playoffs.
"When the defense stacks their secondary, we can run the ball down their throats,'' Dawson Dodd said. "When they stack the box to stop our run, we can air it out.''
And on Friday night, Hoopeston Area/AP had bracket coverage on Bis-Henn/Ross-Al senior Mason Hackman, who came into the contest averaging 99 receiving yards per game to go along with 15 receiving touchdowns. It forced Dawson Dodd to find different receivers and he did.
Mason Hackman had 1 catch for 8 yards, while sophomore Ayden Ingram had two receptions for 50 yards, senior tight end Maddox Cash finished with two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, Seth Hickman had two receptions for 40 yards and a score and Michael Hackman caught two passes for 28 yards.
"We have a lot of threats out there. It's just a matter of find the right one,'' said Cash, who scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter. "We had our foot on the gas the whole game because this was an important game for us to get a good seed in the playoffs.''
This is only the third time in the past 15 seasons that Bis-Henn/Ross-Al has completed its regular season undefeated, the other two times were 2012 and 2013.
"This doesn't happen every year,'' said Dawson Dodd. "We have a lot of momentum going into the postseason. Hopefully, it carries over.''
For Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Friday's loss was a bitter end to the school's best football season since 1993.
"It's very disappointing,'' Leskis said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the film and seeing where we can improve and go from there.
"Our players got punched in the mouth. They got knocked back to reality about how hard you have to play every down, no matter who you are playing.''
That's something the Cornjerkers (5-4) will need to learn this week heading into the IHSA Class 3A Playoffs.
