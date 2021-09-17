WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team jumped out to a 28-8 lead in the first quarter and would go on to beat Covington 50-30 on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Peyton Chinn ran for 297 yards and five touchdowns for the Patriots, including an 51, a 8 and 68-yard touchdown runs. Ethan Hernandez had a 75-yard kickoff return and Rayce Carr caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Chinn.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 207 yards with two touchdowns for the Trojans and ran for 98 yards and two scores. Savion Waddell had six catches for 91 yards, Dane Gerling had three catches for 38 yards, Duncan Keller had seven catches for 36 yards and Neil Ellmore had three catches for 28 yards.
Seeger is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Fountain Central next week, while Covington is 3-2 and 2-2 and will face South Newton in non-conference action.
PREP FOOTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 50, Covington 30
Covington`8`0`14`8`—`30
Seeger`28`0`14`8`—`50
First quarter
S — Peyton Chinn 51-yard run (run failed).
S — Chinn 8-yard run (Chinn run)
S — Chinn 68-yard run (Chinn run)
C — Dane Gerling 11-yard catch from Alan Karrfalt (Savion Waddell pass from Karrfalt).
S — Ethan Hernandez 75-yard kickoff return (run failed).
Third quarter
C — Waddell 25-yard pass from Karrfault (Waddell pass from Karrfalt).
S — Chinn 1-yard run (pass failed)
C — Karrfalt 11-yard run (pass failed).
S — Rayce Carr 66-yard pass from Chinn (Chinn run).
Fourth quarter
C — Karrfault 25-yard run (Waddell pass from Karrfalt).
S — Chinn 2-yard run (Chinn run).
Individual statistics
Rushing — C: Karrfalt 16-98, Neil Ellmore 9-42, Duncan Keller 1 (-4); S: Chinn 39-297, Hunter Thomas 5-23, Noah Stephen 3-0.
Passing — C: Karrfalt 20-41-3 207 yards; S: Stephens 3-8-0 37 yards, Chinn 1-1-0 66.
Receiving — C: Waddell 6-91, Gerling 3-38, Keller 7-36, Ellmore 3-28; S: Carr 3-93, Chinn 1-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.