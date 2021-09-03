BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team will play tonight, but there will be a change.
After Dwight canceled on Thursday, the Blue Devils Athletics Department got on the phones to get anyone to play and early Friday, they were able to get someone in Wabash River Conference member South Vermillion.
Tonight's game will be at South Vermillion in Clinton, Ind. and the game will start at 6:30 p.m. central time. The Wildcats are 1-1 for the season, losing to Covington 62-56 and beating North Vermillion 50-36.
