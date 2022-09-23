BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team were able to cruise to a 60-21 win over Oakwood in the Vermilion Valley Conference South opener for both teams on Friday.
The Blue Devils took a 14-0 first quarter lead, but Oakwood was able to get the lead down to 21-14 in the second quarter before BHRA scored twice late in the quarter for a 33-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, BHRA continued to break down Oakwood as the Blue Devils outscored the Comets 27-7 in the half.
BHRA is 5-0 and 1-0 in the VVC South and will face Salt Fork next week while Oakwood will face Westville next week.
