BISMARCK — There are some games that don't live up the the hype, but Salt Fork against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was not one of those games.
In an back and forth game between two of the best teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference South, the Blue Devils pulled away in the fourth to get a 54-41 win on Friday.
The Storm got things going in the first quarter on a 71-yard touchdown run by Ben Jessup, but the Blue Devils tied things up when Dawson Dodd completed a six-yard pass to Ayden Ingram.
But the Storm would score two more times with a 1-yard run from Jessup and a two-yard pass from Jessup to Derrek Richards for a 20-7 lead.
The Blue Devils scored on a 33-yard pass from Dodd to Mason Hackman, but Ethan Davis scored on a 18-yard run for the Storm. Hackman scored on a 11-yard run late in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils were down 27-20 at halftime.
BHRA came out in the third quarter with a seven-yard run from Michael Hackman, but Salt Fork and Jessup would strike again with an 82-yard kickoff retur for a 34-27 lead.
After that, the Blue Devils would get back on top late in the third on an 14-yard and a 53-yard run from Rhett Harper for an 41-34 lead.
Davis would tie the game with a 3-yard run to start the fourth to tie things up at 41-41, but Harper would score his third touchdown of the game on a 36-yard run and Dodd would hit Mason Hackman for an 36-yard pass to end the scoring.
Harper ran for 214 yards, while Dodd passed for 146 yards and ran for 80, Mason Hackman caught five passes for 135 yards and Michael Hackman ran for 70 yards.
The Blue Devils are 6-0 and 2-0 in the VVC South and will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
The Storm are 5-1 and 1-1 and will face Westville next week.
