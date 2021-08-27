BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team showed what it can do on the ground and the air as they defeated Clifton Central in Friday's season opener.
Dawson Dodd had 212 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Blue Devils with 119 of those yards going to Michael Hackman and 82 going to Mason Hackman. Both Mason and Michael each had one touchdown.
On the ground, Rhett Harper had 70 yards, while Dodd ran for 57yards and a score, Michael Hackman ran for 47 yards and a score and Mason Hackman ran for 45 yards and a score.
The BHRA defense held Clifton Central to 118 total yards with only 42 yards on the ground.
With the win, the Blue Devils will travel to Dwight next week.
