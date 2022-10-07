BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team were able to set the pace from the start in beating Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 58-0 on Friday.
The Blue Devils started the scoring from the start on a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Michael Hackman scored on a 66-yard touchdown run, Karson Stevenson hit Ayden Ingram for a 38-yard touchdown pass, and Liam Oxendine scored on a 10-yard run to give BHRA a 2-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Stevenson connected with Ingram on a 40-yard score, Chaz Dubois had a 39-yard run and Oxendine had a 34-yard rushing touchdown for a 48-0 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils are 7-0 and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley South and will play Westville, while the Buffaloes are 0-7 and 0-3 and will play Oakwood.
