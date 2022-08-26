CLIFTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team took it to the ground against Clifton Central in Friday's opener and the plan worked to perfection.
The Blue Devils ran for 450 yards with five scores as they beat the Comets 43-7.
Michael Hackman ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns for BHRA, while Liam Oxendine ran for 174 yards and two scores. Karson Stevenson had 58 yards passing and hit Ayden Ingram with a 25-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils will face Dwight on Sept. 3 in their home opener.
