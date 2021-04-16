FITHIAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team traveled to Oakwood on Friday night and came away with a 34-8 win over the Comets.
The victory gives the Blue Devils a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title, a title they can clinch outright with a win next week.
The opening drives told the tale of much of the game as BHRA moved the ball, using up nearly half of the first quarter with 10 plays only to come up short on a 4th-and-5 from the Comet 15.
Getting the ball back deep in their own territory, Oakwood ran 11 plays, moving the ball, but eventually having to punt.
That led to a scoreless first quarter and it was not until two minutes were gone in the second before anyone reached the scoreboard.
The Blue Devils got there first when Dawson Dodd passed to Mason Hackman for 17-yard completion that, after Ethan Hickman kicked the extra point, made the score 7-0
After fruitless possessions by both team, Hackman picked off a Comet pass to give BHRA the ball near mid field from where the Blue Devils later scored on a 20-yard run by Weston Strawser to go up 14-0 with four minutes left in the half.
Neither team would score in the remainder of the second period, but Oakwood came out on fire after the intermission.
With Brevin Wells throwing to a mix of receivers such as Gaven Clouse, Brady Howard and Dalton Hobick, the latter catching a 42-yard throw for a touchdown, the Comets were right back in the game.
Clause converted a two-point conversion and it became 14-8 with just over 90 seconds gone in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils responded immediately, going 90 yards in nine plays capped off by a 17-yard run by Strawser to lead 21-8 with 5:17 left in the period.
Oakwood chewed up the remaining time in the third quarter and carried on into the fourth, but could not find the end zone.
BHRA would go on to add two more touchdowns, both by Michael Hackman, but missing their final extra point try to take the 34-8 win.
Oakwood head coach Al Craig said his team played tough all game.
“We had our opportunities,” he said, “but we couldn’t close them out. However, our defensive effort was fantastic. The kids have really bought into our defense.”
BHRA head coach Mark Dodd said his team made mistakes that need to be cleaned up.
“This was not our best game,” he explained, “but I think we wore them down.”
Dodd passed out compliments, saying, “[Weston] Strawser ran great early and [Michael] Hackman did late. And we even got to give our tight end Eric Watson some carries in the backfield – he’s earned them.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
PREP FOOTBALL
At Fithian
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Oakwood 8
BHRA`0`14`7`13`—`34
Oakwood`0`0`8`0`—`8
Second quarter
BHRA — Mason Hackman 16-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Ethan Hickman kick)
BHRA — Weston Strawser 52-yard run (Hickman kick).
Third quarter
O — Dalton Hobick 42-yard pass from Brevin Wells (Gaven Clouse run).
BHRA — Strawser 17-yard run (Hickman kick).
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Michael Hackman 46-yard run (Hickman kick).
BHRA— Hackman 48-yard run (kick failed)
BHRA Individual statistics
Rushing — Michael Hackman 5-119, Strawser 13-110, Dodd 9-61, Brody Sexton 8-52, Eric Watson 6-50, Rhett Harper 2-6, Mason Hackman 1-2.
Passing — Dodd 5-10-0 70 yards.
Receiving — Mason Hackman 38, Strawser 1-30, Harper 1-2.
