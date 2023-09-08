BISMARCK — After a loss last week, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team returned home on Friday to face Hoopeston Area/ARmstrong-Potomac.
In the end, the Blue Devils let out all of their frustration in a 43-6 win in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
After just being up 6-0 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils added to it in a big way with 16 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third to put the game out of reach.
The Cornjerkers scored in the fourth, but BHRA added another touchdown for the final score.
Ayden Larkin ran for 76 yards for HAAP, while Kendrick Sigerill ran for 43 yards and passed for 54, Brady Linares ran for 43 yards and passed for 22 and Kollin Asbury caught four passes for 40 yards.
The Blue Devils are 2-1 and will host Iroquois West next week, while the Cornjerkers are 1-2 and will travel to Momence next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.