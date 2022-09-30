CATLIN — Down 35-13 going into the fourth quarter, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team battled back in a big way.
The Blue Devils scored 30 points in the fourth quarter, scoring the last points with less than a second left, to leave Salt Fork with a 43-42 win on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
The first quarter had a competitive start as Karson Stevenson hit Chaz Dubois with an 11-yard pass for BHRA, but Jameson Remole tied it up with a five-yard run for the Storm.
The Storm started to strike in the second as Ben Jessup had a 29-yard touchdown run and Remole found Garrett Taylor for an 11-yard score to give Salt For a 21-7 halftime lead.
The lead continue to grow in the third when Taylor returned a fumble 80-yards for a score. Michael Hackman cut into the lead with five-yard run, but Jessup scored on a nine-yard run with 32.6 seconds left in the quarter.
BHRA started its rise early in the fourth on a 29-yard pass from Stevenson to Ayden Ingram. Stevenson would then hit Hackman on a 79-yard touchdown pass and Hackman would score on a 21-yard run to tie the game at 35.
Ethan McLain scored on an 11-yard run for the Storm with 1:38 left before the Blue Devils quickly ran the field and Stevenson would hit Ingram with a 3-yard pass with 0.7 seconds left. A penalty from Salt Fork would move BHRA from a game-tying field goal attempt to a game-winning two-point run as Hackman would do the honors.
Hackman had 110 yards on the ground, while Stevenson passed for 151 yards.
Jessup ended up with 256 yards for Salt Fork, while McLain had 69, Davis had 64 and Remole had 32.
The Blue Devils are 6-0 and 2-0 in the VVC South and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week, while the Storm are 3-3 and 1-1 and will take on Westville next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Catlin
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Salt Fork 42
Salt Fork`7`14`14`7`—`42
BHRA`7`0`6`30`—`43
First quarter
BHRA — Chaz Dubois 11-yard pass from Karson Stevenson (Liam Oxendine kick), 6:11
SF — Jameson Remole 5-yard run (Ty Smoot kick), 1:27.
Second quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 29-yard run (Smoot kick), 9:30.
SF — Garrett Taylor 11-yard pass from Remole (Smoot kick), 12.8.
Third quarter
SF — Taylor 80-yard fumble return (Smoot kick), 4:58.
BHRA — Michael Hackman 11-yard run (kick failed), 3:00
SF — Jessup 9-yard run (Smoot kick), 32.6.
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Ayden Ingram 29-yard pass from Stevenson (Oxendine kick), 11:16.
BHRA — Hackman 79-yard pass from Stevenson (Oxendine kick), 7:19.
BHRA — Hackman 21-yard run (Oxendine kick), 5:08.
SF — Ethan McLain 11-yard run (Smoot kick), 1:38
BHRA — Ingram 3-yard pass from Stevenson (Hackman run), :0.7.
Individual statistics
Rushing — BHRA: Hackman 21-110, Oxendine 8-49, Stevenson 2-10; SF: Jessup 20-256, McLain 6-69, Remole 8-32, Ethan Davis 13-64.
Passing — BHRA: Stevenson 5-12-0 151 yards; SF: Remole 3-4-0 32 yards.
Receiving — BHRA: Dubois 3-44, Ingram 2-35, Hackman 1-79; SF: Taylor 2-23, Brayden Maskel 1-9.
