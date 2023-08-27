BISMARCK — In a lot of opening contests, a team can go through some early adversity.
And while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team went through adversity early in Saturday's game with Clifton Central, the Blue Devils were not down long.
After giving up an early score, BHRA made up for that score and then some in going on to a 56-14 win.
"Two first half turnovers that were not forced was not good, but we got better defensively as we went on," BHRA head coach Mark Dodd said. "We had kids who were playing in their first varsity game, but we were pretty satisfied."
That first mistake was a dropped punt by Ayden Ingram, which led to the Comets scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run by Derrek Rodriguez.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Logan Hughes returnd a kickoff 70 yards for touchdown to cut the lead to 8-7 and the Blue Devils would take the lead for good on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Karson Stevenson to Ingram to make the game 14-8.
"We have been prepping all summer for this game," Ingram said. "We started off nervous, but we got over it pretty quick. It felt great getting that first catch out of the way, it was a great feeling."
The second quarter opened with a 80-yard touchdown pass from Stevenson to Ingram and closed it with a 49-yard run from Hughes to give them a 29-8 halftime lead.
Dodd looked also at the defense for the big lead, the team ended up with a couple of sacks and a lot of tackles behind the line.
"We have Allen Brown starting at the defensive line for the first time and Landyn Wendell starting on the line for the first time," Dodd said. I thought they were awesome and Eli Godwin on the defensive end and Ethan Hall rotating with Kyan Jones were all relentless and I was really pleased."
In the second half, the Blue Devils got right back to business as Chaz Dubois ran for a 58-yard score. The Comets found the end zone again soon after that, but by then, the BHRA run game had tired the Clifton Central defense and continued to build the lead.
"There were a few things pass-wise we wanted to do, but our offensive line was so strong and we worked on the running game," Dodd said.
Evan Parish scored on a 10-yard run and Enrique Rangel scored on a 53-yard run to make the score 50-14 at the end of the third.
Ethan Dubois scored on a five-yard run in the fourth to end the scoring.
Ingram ended up with three catches for 127 yards and two scores.
"He's a talent. He can run, catch and tackle and he opens up a lot of things for us," Dodd said.
Hughes came through with the kickoff return and the running touchdowns, continuing a steady progression according to Dodd.
"What a great story. He didn't really play football until last year and he only played defense," Dodd said. "He has a lot to learn and he's committed in the summer, got stronger and you saw what he did today and he was running away from people."
"I have to thank the offensive line because they were able to help me do my thing. It gives me a lot of confidence going forward," Hughes said. "It means a lot to get the win and we now have momentum going in to the game at Westville."
Ingram said with the talent the team has, stories like Hughes is going to continue for the team this season.
"We have so much depth this year. We have two people in each position that can play really well, Ingram said. "If I am double-covered, we have some running backs and three other wide receivers. It is going to be hard to stop us."
"I have been really fortunate here. The parents in our community send great kids to work with and they soak up everything we try to teach them," Dodd said. "It makes all of our coaches' jobs easy because thy listen and learn and go out and do what they are told and it makes it really fun."
The Blue Devils now prepare for the Tigers, who are coming off a 21-14 win over Salt Fork on Friday.
"It is a big rivalry game for them and for us and that's why we play High School Football, so it should be a fun one," Dodd said.
"We know that they are a very physical team," Ingram said. "We know we have a lot of offense, so we have to buckle down on defense to stop them."
