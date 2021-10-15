WESTVILLE — In a game where the Vermilion Valley Conference South lead was on the line, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville fought to the end.
But the Blue Devils were able to hold on for a 19-13 win over the Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
Will Terry scored for the Tigers to start the game on a 35-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, BHRA took over as Dawson Dodd ran for a 1-yard run to tie things up and would complete a 14-yards pass to Mason Hackman later in the quarter to give BHRA a 13-7 halftime lead.
Dodd scored his second one-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 19-7 lead. Westville scored on a 4-yard pass from Julian Ledesma to Craig Johnson in the fourth quarter, but could not score again.
Rhett Harper ran for 111 yards, Michael Hackman ran for 74 yards and Mason Hackman had five catches for 40 yards.
Terry ended up with 66 yards, while Ledesma passed for 76 yards. Rylee Edwards had 16 tackles, Johnson had 10 tackles and Levi Pratt had eight tackles.
The Blue Devils are 8-0 and 4-0 and will go for an undefeated regular season next week against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. The Tigers are 6-2 and 3-1 and will play in the annual Coal Bucket game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Westville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Westville 13
BHRA`0`13`6`0`—`19
Westville`7`0`0`6`—`13
First quarter
W — Will Terry 35-yard run (Nathan Blue kick).
Second quarter
BHRA — Dawson Dodd 1-yard run (Liam Oxendine kick).
BHRA — Mason Hackman 14-yard pass from Dodd (kick failed).
Third quarter
BHRA — Dodd 1-yard run (pass failed).
Fourth quarter
W — Craig Johnson 4-yard pass from Julian Ledesma (kick failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing — BHRA: Rhett Harper 20-11, Michael Hackman 11-74, Dodd 8-7, Mason Hackman 1-5; W: Terry 11-66, Levi Pratt 4-10, Ledesma 10-6, Houston Bryant 2-4, Landen Haurez 1 (-2).
Passing — BHRA: Dodd 9-11-0 70 yards; W: Ledesma 4-9-0 76 yards.
Receiving — BHRA: Mason Hackman 5-40, Harper 2-2; W: Andre Johnson 1-37, Drew Wichtowski 2-35, Johnson 1-4.
