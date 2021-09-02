BHRA logo

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team was set to go to Dwight on Friday for its second game of the season.

But on Thursday, Dwight put a stop to that by canceling the game.

Dwight was coming off a 60-12 loss to Salt Fork and was starting its first season in the Vermilion Valley Conference's North Division.

BHRA is looking for a quick replacement for Friday, but if they don't find one, they will have to take the forfeit win.

