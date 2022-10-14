BISMARCK — While Westville scored first in Friday's game, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin made sure that was the only time.
The Blue Devils scored the rest of the points and went on to a 52-7 win in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
Houston Bryant scored the first touchdown of the game with a 21-yard run with 7 minutes, 40 seconds in the first quarter, but within two minutes, BHRA took the lead on a 54-yard run and a two-point run from Michael Hackman.
Ayden Ingram returned a 44-yard interception for a return for a 15-7 lead to end the first quarter.
Hackman ran for a two-yard score to start the second quarter, while Liam Oxendine hit a 23-yard field goal and Karson Stevenson hit Ingram for a 16-yard score for a 32-7 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third, Hackman scored on a 70-yard run to start the fourth, Stevenson hit Ingram against for a 35-yard touchdown pass and Chaz Dubois ended the scoring on a 44-yard run.
Hackman ran for 224 yards for the Blue Devils, while Dubois ran for 45 yards and Oxendine ran for 44. Stevenson passed for 131 yards and completed four passes to Ingram for 97 yards.
The Blue Devils are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the VVC South and will face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week. The Tigers are 4-4 and 2-2 in the VVC South and will host the first Coal Bucket game in three years next week against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
