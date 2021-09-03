CLINTON, Ind. — Even with a late change of venue, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team still found a way to shine.
The Blue Devils took a 22-7 first quarter lead and would go on to beat South Vermillion 61-43 in a non-conference game on Friday.
BHRA was supposed to face Dwight on Friday, but Dwight would cancel and it left the BHRA athletics department on the phones contacting schools and would find a break when South Vermillion's game with Riverton Parke was canceled.
The Blue Devils are 2-0 and will face Watseka next week at home.
