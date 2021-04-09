HAVANA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team may not have hit the first blow, but they made sure they would win the fight against Havana on Friday.
The Blue Devils found themselves down 8-0 early in the first quarter, but would take a 22-8 lead in the second quarter and would go on to win 49-22 in the non-conference game.
Mason Hackman had 174 rushing yards with three touchdowns and caught a five-yard pass from Dawson Dodd for BHRA's first score of the game.
Hackman would thre score on a 58-yard run, Brody Sexton ran for 13 yard score in the second quarter for a 22-8 lead, but the Ducks scored on a pass with two seconds left to make the halftime score 22-16.
The Blue Devils came out swinging in the third quarter as Hackman had a 63-yard run and would follow that up with a 42-yard run. Rhett Harper ran for a nine-yard runf and Eric Watson scored on a 53-yard pass to end the scoring for BHRA.
Dodd passed for 101 yards, while Sexton ran for 54 yards and Harper and Weston Strawser each ran for 45 yards. Harper also caught three passes for 43.
The Blue Devils return to Vermilion Valley Conference action next week against Oakwood.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Havana
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Havana 22
BHRA`15`7`20`7`—`49
Havana`8`8`0`6`—`22
First quarter
H — Kaleb Layton 40-yard run (Layton run).
BHRA — Mason Hackman 5-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Michael Hackman run).
BHRA — Hackman 58-yard run (Ethan Hickman kick)
Second quarter
BHRA — Brody Sexton 13-yard run (Hickman kick)
H — Layton 13-yard pass from Jason Cruise (Layton pass from Cruise).
Third quarter
BHRA — Hackman 63-yard run (Hickman kick).
BHRA — Hackman 42-yard run (Hickman kick)
BHRA — Rhett Harper 9-yard run (kick failed).
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Eric Watson 53-yard pass from Dodd (Hickman kick).
H — Dylan James Valderrama 13-yard run (pass failed).
BHRA Individual statistics
Rushing — Mason Hackman 4-174, Sexton 8-54, Weston Strawser 5-45, Harper 2-45, Dodd 6-7, Michael Hackman 1-2.
Passing — Dodd 5-6-1 101 yards.
Receiving — Harper 3-43, Watson 1-53, Mason Hackman 1-5.
