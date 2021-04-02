BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin jumped to a 34-0 halftime lead and went from there in defeating Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 46-8 on Friday.
Dawson Dodd passed for 155 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and another score for the Blue Devils. Rhett Harper ran for 75 yards and a score and caught a 48-yard pass for another score. Brody Sexton ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns, Eric Watson ran for a 1-yard score, Weston Strawser ran for 64 yards and Rance Bryant caught a 34-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Cornjerkers scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter when Anthony Zamora hit Justin Jones for a 9-yard score. Zamora would then throw a two-point pass to Chris Catron to end the scoring for the game.
The Blue Devils will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm next week, while the Cornjerkers will host Westville.
