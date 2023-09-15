BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team had no problems against Iroquois West on Friday in a 44-20 win.
The Blue Devils got going early when Karson Stevenson found Ayden Ingram for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Stevenson would follow that up with a 82-yard pass to Chaz Dubois for a 15-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Evan Parish ran for a two-yard scoring run before Stevenson found Dubois for a 51-yard touchdown pass and Kyan Jones scored on a 46-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 37-7 halftime lead.
Stevenson threw one last touchdown pass to Dubois, this time for 19 yards, in the third quarter to end the scoring for BHRA, who is 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Salt Fork next week.
