BISMARCK — While the scoreboard showed a win for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team, the road to that win was not that easy.
The Blue Devils had to fight off an determined Virden North Mac team, some early gambles and a muddy home field to move on in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs with a 35-6 win.
I have no words," BHRA quarterback Dawson Dodd said. "Today was one of those mud bowl type games and I will remember it forever. It was a game the whole way, even though the scoreboard said it wasn't close, it was a game all the way."
"We had to play against the field with the weather conditions and looking at the field now it was tough," BHRA head coach Mark Dodd said. "but I am proud of my kids and I thought we did a lot of great things early and when we got up by two scores, that put a lot of pressure on them in a day where no one was throwing the ball that much."
After both teams' first drives stalled, the Blue Devils got on the board first when Dawson Dodd hit Ayden Ingram with a 10-yard touchdown pass. After a two-point run from Rhett Harper, BHRA was up 8-0.
In the second quarter, the Blue Devils gambled on a fourth-down for the second time in the game. They thought they were going to have it when a North Mac player looked like he jumped offsides, but the refs didn't call it. With the second chance, Dawson Dodd hit Mason Hackman with 49-yard pass and the Blue Devils would come through as Micahel Hackman ranf or a 15-yard touchdown run.
"That fourth down play was big," Mark Dodd said. "People may think that was risky but fourth down, the biggest play in the game and you give the ball to your best player, then things worked out well."
"It's tough to throw in mud like this, but I felt real comfortable with Mason Hackman and our whole line and if we can get a first down, why not take a shot?," Dawson Dodd said.
Dawson Dodd would hit Hackman for a 12-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give BHRA a 22-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, both teams stayed on the ground as Harper scored on a two-yard run for the only score in the third.
"We have smart linemen and our coaches don't have to tell them what to do," Harper said. "We are out there in the huddle and they were telling us where to go. On my touchdown run, the linemen told me where they were going and what to do and it went from there."
Harper ended up with 103 yards with Michael Hackman getting 70 yards, Dawson Dodd had 40 and Seth Hickman added 39.
"(Harper) was a stud today," Mark Dodd said. "When we went from the Spread to the Wing-T, we rotated backs. Harper was good, Seth Hickman shined and Michael Hackman made the big touchdown run. Once we started getting first downs and eating up the clock, we felt pretty good. I thought Harper and our backs were good today."
Kaden Brown finally got the Panthers on the board with a six-yard run in the fourth quarter. Brown ended up with 89 yards on the ground for the team, which ends the season at 5-5.
"We are in the playoffs and we expect a fight," Mark Dodd said. "We were very concerned about them, and there was no one saying that we were going to beat them 35-6 during the week. We had to prepare real hard and we practiced real well and I was pleased with what we did."
"They are hard fighters and they were strong guys," Harper said. "Their quarterback was a very fast guy and their linemen were good. They showed up but we were able to advance."
Dawson Dodd scored the final points of the game on a two-yard run and passed for 193 yards.
Mason Hackman had six catches for 120 yards, while Maddox Cash had two caches for 23 yards and Karson Stevenson had a catch for 28 yards.
With the win, the Blue Devils are 10-0 and will host another playoff game next week against Nashville, who beat Mendon Unity 48-20 on Saturday.
"Whatever happens happens, we are glad that we are still playing," Mark Dodd said. "I want them to remember this and I think this is a memory that will remain for them for a long time."
PREP FOOTBALL
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North-Mac 6
North-Mac`0`0`0`6`—`6
BHRA`8`15`6`7`—`35
First quarter
BHRA — Ayden Ingram 10-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Rhett Harper run), 4:18.
Second quarter
BHRA — Michael Hackman 15-yard run (Liam Oxendine kick), 8:16.
BHRA — Mason Hackman 12-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), :32.
Third quarter
BHRA — Harper 2-yard run (kick failed), 3:11.
Fourth quarter
NM — Kaden Brown 6-yard run (run failed), 7:55
BHRA — Dodd 2-yard run (Oxendine kick), 2:41
Individual statistics
Rushing — NM: Brown 23-89, Jake Ferguson 10-83, Wyatt Williamson 4-4; BHRA: Harper 13-103, Michael Hackman 12-70, Dodd 10-40, Seth Hickman 7-39, Karson Stevenson 1-18.
Passing — NM: Brown 6-11-0 32 yards, BHRA: Dodd 12-16-0 193 yards.
Receiving — NM: Ferguson 3-15, Nick Hogan 2-11, Logan Hammann 1-6; BHRA: Mason Hackman 6-120, Stevenson 1-28, Maddox Cash 2-23, Harper 2-12, Ingram 1-10.
