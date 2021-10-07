OAKWOOD — While he has never been one for individual achievement, former Oakwood football coach Marty McFarland is set to receive a major honor on Friday.
McFarland, the winningest as well as the longest-tenured football coach in school history, will have the school’s football field named after him in a ceremony during Friday’s game between the Comets and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
“It’s more than humbling and I am just blessed. I was never into individual awards, but it is great to get,” McFarland said. “My son (Ryan McFarland) called me last Tuesday that something might happen and then last Wednesday I got the official word from the AD (Kyle Shelton), I am just shocked.”
The native of Mattoon led the Comets to an 126-93 record in 23 years from 1978-2001. McFarland said that it was the players buying in from the start that made his run a long one.
“When I started, there were not that much in numbers and I called every boy in the high school and invited them to play football,” McFarland said. “I told them our rules and some were not fond of them, but I said if you buy into this, you will be successful. That first year, we were 5-4, but we lost a game 2-0, lost a game 17-14 by fumbling the ball near the end zone and lost in triple overtime.
“We knew something magical was going to happen because I knew every boy there. I was a PE teacher and we were trying to change the culture. We were trying to get them to believe they could accomplish a lot if they stayed together.”
The rules McFarland and his coaching staff gave was not just preparing the team for football, but for life as well.
“I had rules on the hair and rules on profanity. There was no profanity on my football field and if there was, kids would run,” McFarland said. “They have to have their shirt tails in and have their hair cut and as time went on, no body piercings. We tried to make men and there is more to High School than winning. We were trying to build a culture and more kids built into it.”
Two of his best years were in 1982 and 1983. The Comets went 8-2 in 1982 and 9-1 in 1983.
“We were conference champs in 1982, 83, 87, and 93,” McFarland said. “We were blessed with some good teams. We had a great coaching staff with Bob Cermak, Mike Nolan and Bill Blair, everyone bought into what we were doing. They were also good teachers in the classroom and did things a certain way. They knew if they did something wrong, they would be held accountable, from the top player to the lowest player.”
McFarland also thanks the principal and athletics director who supported him as well.
“We had great leadership on the administrative end,” McFarland said. “Glenn Keever, I could not say enough good things about him and he had my back. Mike Waters was the athletics director and had my back all the time. We were pretty close. Glenn made me girls track coach and the girls bought into what we were doing as well and we won conference and county champs for five years in a row and won regionals in three of those five years, so they all bought in.”
McFarland started his career at Salt Fork and was an interim head football coach before joining the staff of Don Lashmet.
“It was a thrill. In my first year, the coach left after the fourth game and I was interim coach and Dan Hageman was my assistant,” McFarland said. “We have always been close and the following year, they brought Don Lashmet in. Don and I were friends from 1971 until he died and I have been a friend to his wife, Patti. I was head wrestling coach and boys track coach and we were blessed there because we won five straight conference titles for boys track at Catlin.”
After retiring following the 2001 season, McFarland has enjoyed time with his wife, Jan, and talks with Cermak.
“We have been married for 51 years and Jan has been a backbone to me and has been a great supporter. So I have her and I have Bob, who comes in every day and talks about things. I am mind-boggled at how blessed we are with the football kids and the Mattoon sports hall of fame, the football coaches hall of fame and the Carle Clinic Sportmanship award and that was a high priority.
McFarland returns on Friday to where a lot of memories were made, but he doesn’t want to live off them.
“I haven’t been back to Oakwood as much as I should,” McFarland said. “I don’t need the ego trip, I was there and I worked my butt off. Now on Friday, I don’t know what to expect, but I feel honored and blessed and I am pretty humbled.”
McFarland wants his legacy to live on, not just from his field being named, but by the players he coached.
“We treated our kids equally and we never asked anything from them that I wouldn’t expect my son to do and anything we didn’t do before,” McFarland said. “You have to be willing to play, willing to sacrifice and just go out and play and have fun and that’s what I taught for 20 years here and eight years in Catlin. I tell them to enjoy it before it is gone.
“It was a thrill-a-minute ride. It was a blessing and this was supposed to be a one-year stop but I fell in love with the kids.”
The Comets of this year are 1-5 after another hard-luck loss on Saturday to Westville 16-14. They will try for their first VVC South win of the season as they face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, who are coming off its best showing of the year with a 54-14 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and are going for its fourth win of the season.
The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WITY-AM 980
The other two games on the VVC schedule this weekend — Salt Fork at Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman — will be previewed for Saturday’s Commercial-News.
North Vermillion at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — North Vermillion 3-4 overall, 2-3 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 3-4 overall, 2-3 in Wabash River Conference
Summary — The Mustangs have lost their last two games and will host a Falcons team that have won two of its last three. Before losing to Parke Heritage last week, North Vermillion’s offense scored over 40 points in those two wins.
South Vermillion at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — South Vermillion 3-4 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 4-3 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — With Parke Heritage and Covington locking up the top two spots in the WRC, the Patriots and the Wildcats see who can take over third place. South Vermilion broke a two-game losing streak last week, while Seeger lost last week after winning three straight games.
Tri-County at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern
Records — Tri-County 0-6 overall, Covington 5-2 overall
Summary — The Trojans could cruise at home against the Cavaliers. Tri-County has scored at least 30 twice this season, but Covington has scored less than 30 only once this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.