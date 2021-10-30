MONTEZUMA, Ind. – It was not the perfect storm of movie fame, but the weather on Friday night certainly favored Riverton Parke when they hosted Covington in 1A Sectional 45 football action.
The weather was a steady drizzle that made the Panther’s field extremely slick and this hurt the visiting Trojans while not bothering the hosts.
Covington (8-3) liked to play an up-tempo game where they use their quickness on both offense and defense and the weather limited their ability to do so.
Riverton Parke (4-6) wanted to slow the game down and grind out yards and they were able to use their strength to push forward on offense to do so.
For most of the first quarter, neither team could muster much offense and it was scoreless at the midpoint of the period.
Covington got the ball back and used passes from quarterback Alan Karrfalt to Dane Gerling and Wyatt Martin along with runs by Neil Ellmore and Gerling to push across the first score of the game with 3:52 left in the period.
The two-point try was incomplete so Covington led 6-0.
Riverton Parke started a long possession on their own 38 and moved the ball to the Covington 23 in ten plays using runs by Kyle Price and Derron Hazzard.
The Panthers dominated the line of scrimmage before a penalty derailed their drive and they turned the ball back to the Trojans.
Covington head coach Travis Brown said the Panthers were the stronger team both offensively and defensively as well as using the clock to their advantage.
“They were the more physical team, at least tonight,” Brown said. “They controlled the time of possession and we just couldn’t get into our usual rhythm.”
The Trojans did manage to get on the scoreboard again in the second quarter as they used a mix of runs by Karrfalt, Gerling and Ellmore along with passes to Duncan Keller and Conlan Moore to go 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 12-0 lead with 7:23 left in the half.
Riverton Parke finally saw one of their drives go to completion as they did their usual short runs but also got a 52-yard breakaway for a touchdown by Peyton Robins.
The two-point run try by the Panthers came up short so it was 12-6 in favor of Covington.
The two teams traded the ball to end the second quarter with both squads struggling with their footing on key plays.
A late, three-play Trojan drive ended in a pick with seconds left in the half so it remained 12-6 at the intermission.
Covington got the ball to start the third quarter but saw the drive end after three plays on another interception by the hosts.
The teams traded three-and-outs followed by punts on the next four possessions that carried into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Riverton Parke went 70 yards in 13 plays, running Hazzard, Brayden Ison, Jeremy Cox and Robbins to tie the game with 9:16 left at 12-12.
The Panthers then gave the ball to Cox on the two-point try and he looked to be coming up short, but a second-effort push by the line enabled him to reach the end zone and make the score 14-12.
Covington had two more possessions, but the team struggled with the effects of the weather, slipping on runs, dropping passes and fumbling the ball to run out of chances for a comeback, seeing their season come to an end.
Brown said he was proud of the team and the eight seniors, saying they had done something no other Covington football team had done “in 25 or 26 years – win eight games in a season.”
He continued, “We will miss the seniors next season, but they have moved the program in the right direction and hopefully the team will pick up from there next year.”
