WEST LEBANON, Ind. – It has been a rough autumn for many of the area high school cross country team as many of them have been missing one or more runners at their assorted meets thanks to Covid-19 protocols.
Because of that, schools often have been unable to field the five requisite runners to earn a team score.
That situation made it difficult to predict many of the finishing positions in the Wabash River Conference meet on Tuesday evening as some of the teams were at full-strength for the first time since early in the season.
When the races were over, the Seeger girls and the Riverton Parke boys earned team championships.
The Patriot girls took 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th-place finishes to score 18 points with Fountain Central getting three points from Brailey Hoagland and nine points from 12th-place Hadlee McBride on their way to 59 points as team runner-up.
Riverton Parke was third with 68 points and Attica claimed fourth with 94 as Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion had not team score as they did not have the necessary five runners.
The Panther boys won their side of the event with 26 points as all five of their scoring runners finished in the top 13 (2nd, 3rd, 9th, 12th and 13th).
Seeger came in second with 56 including two runners in the top six (Nathan Odle in fifth and Konner Brenner two seconds behind him).
Attica took third with 68 points led by Sam Hemp in eighth (good for five points) while South Vermillion took fourth with 73.
Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage did not have five runners, but Hayden Kler of the Mustangs won the individual title by 40 seconds while Mason Duprey of the Trojans took fourth.
Landon Wesch, the top finisher for the North Vermillion boys described the course as “muddy,” but that he liked especially as much of the race course was visible to the spectators.
Bailey Duncan, who finished ninth for the Trojans, agreed with Wesch about the mud, but said that her problem in the race was her early pace.
“My race was okay,” she said. “I started out too fast, but once I got back into it, I was all right.”
Attica fielded both a girls’ and a boys’ team with head coach Sarah Mattern saying that several of her runners had put out a good effort.
She was one coach who was missing a runner as the Attica number-one, James Lathrop, was out due to a broken tibia
Mattern complemented her captains (Sam Hiller, Moses Ray and CeCe Rice) for leading the team this season and she had good words for Hemp, saying he had improved from a mid-pack runner at the start of the season to an eighth-place finish in this meet.
Seeger head coach Miles Stucky said this was a rebuilding year for the boys as his squad returned only two non-point-scoring runners from last year.
He then said how he was pleased with their second-place finish after struggling early in the season.
The Patriot girls ran about as he expected, he said, with only one runner struggling a bit after being exhausted and taking the weekend off.
“We ran the race I expected,” he said. “We’re looking forward to sectional. We think we’re where we need to be.”
Area boys who were All-WRC (top 10 finishers) were: Kler and Nathan Solomon of Fountain Central, Odle and Brenner for Seeger, Duprey of Covington and Hemp of Attica.
Area girls who were All-WRC were: Jessica Romero, Hadessah Austin, Ava Watson, Nataleigh Yarborough and Lauren McBride of Seeger, Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central and Duncan of Covington.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
