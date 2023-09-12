PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team scores — 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork 28, 2. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Hoopeston Area no score. Westville no score.
Individual winner — Thomas Wells (Oakwood/Salt Fork) 19:27.97.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (28) — 1. Wells 18:27.97, 3. Braden Edwards 19:22.91, 11. Logan Henthorn 20:44.83, 12. Ben Darling 20:45.45, 16. Alex Wells 21:28.32.
Chrisman/Geo-RF (42) — 2. Seth Ellis 18:35.93, 8. Aidan Morgan 20:09.51, 13. Hunter Meeker 20:47.01, 21. Jack Cody 24:16.89, 22. Morgan Coombs 25:49.29, 23. Jackson Wilson 25:57.77, 24. Amos Neal 28:02.45, 27. Joe Breazelle 31:09.70.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (52) — 4. Devin Stroud 19:29.22, 14. Mason Clapp 21:06.92, 15. Everett Crawley 21:25.01, 17. Daniel McKinney 22:14.40, 25. Dylan Toelner 28:43.62, 26. Michael Rodgers 29:39.53.
Armstrong-Potomac — 6. Eli Kennel 19:31.96.
Hoopeston Area — 7. Keenon Anderson 19:54.59, 9. Eli Hastings 20:26.71, 10. Owen Garrett 20:29.93.
Westville — 5. Aidan Skinner 19:31.16, 19. Josiah Schlueter 23:11.83, 20. Aidan White 23:22.53.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24, 2. Oakwood/Salt Fork 34. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Hoopeston Area no score. Westville no score.
Individual winner — Macie Russell (Oakwood/Salt Fork) 19:53.34.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (24) — 2. Aleah Potter 21:14.50, 5. Addi Hensold 23:39.63, 6. Gabby Moreman 23:52.28, 10. Alivia Reifsteck 24:57.89, 11. Reesey LeBeane 25:21.50, 13. Madeline Thorlton 26:03.87.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (34) — 1. Russell 19:53.34, 3. Callie Richardson 21:21.79, 14. Zoe Moudy 26:50.49, 17. Laine Smith 29:21.46, 19. Miley Pierce 36:29.84, 20. Macie Kinney 36:34.79.
Armstrong-Potomac — 4. Kayla Crull 23:21.94, 7. Cala Reifsteck 24:02.08, 12. Kayla Wernigk 25:38.24.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 18. Remi Laughead 31:55.39.
Hoopeston Area — 8. Hunter Haggan 24:42.14, 9. Claire Dixon 24:53.92.
Westville — 15. Savanna Skinner 27:31.40, 16. Laney Cook 28:44.33.
