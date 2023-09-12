CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion cross country teams hosted South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
South Vermillion swept to team wins in the boys and girls races with Karter Jackson winning the boys individual title at 16 minutes, 58 seconds and Bella Turchi winning the girls race at 20:55.
Riley Smith was second in the girls race for the Falcons at 21:47, while teammate Isabel Starwalt in 18th at 33:22 and Reagan Bean in 19th at 33:23.
Landon Wesch was the only runner in the boys race for North Vermillion, taking fifth at 19:39.
