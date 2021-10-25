NEW PRAIRIE, Ind. — Seeger senior Jennifer Romero completed an impressive accomplishment on Saturday at the New Prairie Semi-State cross country meet.
Romero, who finished 15th with a time of 19 minutes, 42.8 seconds over the 5K course, qualified for this weekend's state meet at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. It's the fourth straight year that Romero has advanced to the state meet.
Last year, Romero was 69th in the state meet and two years ago, she had her best-ever finish as she was 34th.
Sophomore teammate Hadessah Austin finished 20th at the semi-state meet with a time of 19:48.3, but she just missed qualifying for state as the last qualifier was Illiana Christian's Avery Olthof, who was 18th.
As a team, the Patriots were ninth with 260 points with a top five teams advancing to state. The final team qualifier was West Lafayette with 200 points.
Fountain Central freshman Brailey Hoagland was 50th individually with a time of 20:39.6.
In the boys race, Hayden Kler of Fountain Central finished 165th with a time of 19:02.3.
