WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys cross country team was able to win the team title at the Seeger Hokum Karem at the Hanging Rock Camp on Thursday.
Ethan Guminski had the highest finish for the Patriots by taking second with a time of 13 minutes, 43 seconds while teammate Nathan Odle was third (14:13).
Fountain Central was seventh with Hayden Kler taking sixth at 14:42 and Landon Wesch was ninth (15:34) for North Vermillion, who did not have a team score.
In the girls race, Seeger was second to Faith Christian, but Hadessah Austin won the race with a time of 14:35 with teammate Adara Austin taking fifth (17:25).
Brailey Hoagland was sixth (18:11) for Fountain Central, who took third, with teammate Madisyn Morgan was ninth (20:14).
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger Hokum Karem
Team scores — 1. Seeger 5, 2. North Montgomery 11, 3. Southmont 14, 4. Riverton Parke 17, 5. Parke Heritage 19, 6. Attica 27, 7. Fountain Central 27, 8, Faith Christian 32
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Mason Cass (SM) 13:21, 2. Ethan Guminski (S) 13:43, 3. Nathan Odle (S) 14:13, 4. Paul Lueking (NM) 14:28, 5. David Lacy (PH) 14:36.
Seeger (5) — 2. Guminski 13:21, 3. Odle 14:13, 11. Malachi Lathrop 15:56, 27. Tobias Cunningham 19:08.
Fountain Central (27) — 6. Hayden Kler 14:42, 24. Ayden Donaldson 17:51.
North Vermillion — 9. Landon Wesch 15:34.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger Hokum Karem
Team scores — 1. Faith Christian 5, 2. Seeger 5, 3. Fountain Central 13, 4. Attica 17, 5. North Montgomery 21.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 14:35, 2. Kirsten South (FC) 16:35, 3. Brooke Mace (PH) 16:39, 4. Braylyn Gudeman (FC) 17:21. 5 Adara Austin (S) 17:25.
Seeger (5) — 1. Austin 14:35, 5/ Austin 17:25.
Fountain Central (13) — 6. Brailey Hoagland 18:11, 9. Madisyn Morgan 20:14, 13. Mikaylee Meyer 22:00, 19. Kylee Spragg 23:51.
