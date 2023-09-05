WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger cross country teams were able to turn away Lafayette Central Catholic and Benton Central on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Ethan Guminski won the individual title for the Patriots, who had a team score of 30 to beat out Lafayette Central Catholic's 33, with a time of 18 minutes, 9 seconds.
Nate Odle was third at 19:29, Jack Puterbaugh was sixth at 20:13 and Landon Dispennette was ninth at 21:05.
Hadessah Austin won the girls race with a time of 20:10 as Seeger had 18 points to beat Benton Central's 42. Caleigh Purcell was second at 2:45 and Hayden Frodge was third at 23:21 and Adara Austin was fifth at 23:35.
