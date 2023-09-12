WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls cross country teams cruised to team wins at the Bi-County Meet on Tuesday.
In the girls race, Hadessah Austin led the way for the Patriots with an time of 18 minute, 58 seconds. She was followed by teammates Caleigh Purcell in second (20:40), Hayden Frodge in third (21:41), Adara Austin was fourth (21:42) and Emily Greene was fifth (22:12).
Brailey Hoagland was sixth for Fountain CEntral (22:28), who was second, whiel teammate Raley Messinger was eigth (23:55) and Alydia Mellady was ninth (24:22).
Ethan Guminski won in the boys race (17:22), while Nathan Odle was third (18:20), John Puterbaugh was fourth (18:50), Landon Dispennett was fifth (19:16) and Malachi Lathrop was sixth (19:24).
Fountain central's Hayden Kler was second (18:05), while Covington;s Pierce Whiteman was 18th (29:51).
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Bi-County Meet
Team scores — 1. Seeger 15.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Ethan Guminski (S) 17:22, 2. Hayden Kler (Fountain Central) 18:05, 3. Nathan Odle (S) 18:20, 4. John Puterbaugh (S) 18:50), 5. Landon Dispennett (S) 19:16
Seeger (15) — 1. Guminski 17:22, 3. Odle 18:20, 4. Puterbaugh 18:50, 5. Dispennett 19:16, 6. Malachi Lathrop 19:24, 8. Nick Wallpe 20:32, 13. Jimmy Stamm 22:49, 15. Toby Cunninghamn 23:24, 16. Conner Winder 24:41.
Fountain Central — 2. Kler 18:05, 11. Ayden Donaldson 21:39, 14. Taden Dahl 23:15, 17. Dallin Johnson 26:14.
Attica — 7. Abe Remaklus 19:38, 9. Kyler Stamper 20:41, 10. James Lathrop 21:22, 12. Michael Shelton 22:23.
Covington — 18. Pierce Whiteman 29:51.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At West Lebanon
Bi-County Meet
Team scores — 1. Seeger 15, 2. Fountain Central 52, 3. Attica 70
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 18:58, 2. Caleigh Purcell (S) 20:40, 3. Hayden Frodge (S) 21:41, 4. Adara Austin (S) 21:42, 5. Emily Greene (S) 22:12.
Seeger (15) — 1. Austin 18:58, 2. Purcell 20:40, 3. Frodge 21:41, 4. Austin 21:42, 5. Greene 22:12, 7. Claire Nern 23:48, 13. Jisela Buranosky 25:28, 14. Emori Lansinger 27:26, 17. Areria Hansen 28:09, 20: Avery Fowler 29:24
Fountain Central (52) — 6. Brailey Hoagland 22:28, 8. Raley Messinger 23:55, 9. Alydia Mellady 24:22, 15. Madisyn Morgan 27:34, 16. Mikaylee Meyer 27:58, 18. Lilly Cunningham 28:20, 19. Kaylee Spragg 28:36, 23. Lyla Gossett 32:57, 24. Luna Jenkins 33:26
Attica (70) — 10. Elizabeth Shelton 24:32, 11. Madalynn Beck 25:03, 12. Maddox Rice 25:28, 21. Isabel Scott 31:41, 22. Kara Gregory 31:59.
