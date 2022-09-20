CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger girls cross country team had four of the top 10 spots on Tuesday as the Patriots won the team title of the North Vermillion Invitational.
Hadessah Austin won the race for the Patriots in 20 minutes, 12 seconds, while Caleigh Purcell was fourth (23:05), Hayden Frodge was seventh (24:41) and Emily Greene took eighth (24:42).
In the boys meet, Notre Dame de la Salette won the team title with Marco Cruz in fourth (18:35), Luke Pedry in fifth (19:09) and John Brauner in sixth (19:18).
Seeger was sixth with Ethan Guminski taking second (18:21), North Vermillion did not have a team score with Teegan Dowers leading the way in 28th (22:26) and Pierce Whiteman was the only competitor for Covington at 46th (28:11).
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team scores — 1. Notre Dame de la Salette 36, 2. Southmont 62, 3. Riverton Parke 78, 4. South Vermillion 114, 5. Attica 115, 6. Seeger 126
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Karter Jackson (SV) 18:11, 2. Ethan Guminski (Seeger) 18:21, 3. Mason Cass (SM) 18:31, 4. Marco Cruz (NDLS) 18:35, 5. Luke Pedry (NDLS) 19:09.
Notre Dame de la Salette (36) — 4. Cruz 18:35, 5. Pedry 19:09, 6. John Brauner 19:18, 10. Daniel Sullivan 19:32, 14. John Reen 19:59, 16. Joseph Mackin 20:14, 20, Marcel Lefevre 21:10.
Seeger (126) — 2. Guminski 18:21, 17. Nathan Odle 20:35, 37. Ethan Hernandez 24:36, 45. Tobias Cunningham 27:52, 47. Malachi Lathrop 29:03, 48. Connor Winder 31:31, 49. Jimmy Stamm 32:03
North Vermillion — 28. Teegan Dowers 22:26, 31. Landon Wesch 22:39, 43. Noah Scott 27:49.
Covington — 46. Pierce Whiteman 28:11.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team scores — 1. Seeger 24, 2. Attica 53, 3. Southmont 56.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 20:12, 2. Faith Allen (SM) 20:34, 3. Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 22:08, 4. Caleigh Purcell (S) 23:05, 5. Bella Turchi (S. Vermillion) 23:29
Seeger (24) — 1. Austin 20:12, 4. Purcell 23:05, 7. Hayden Frodge 24:41, 7. Emily Greene 24:42, 11. Adara Austin 26:34, 12. Emma Hays 27:11, 13. Claire Nern 27:36.
