OXFORD, Ind. — Seeger senior Jennifer Romero claimed her third straight sectional cross country title on Saturday at Benton Central.
Romero and sophomore teammate Hadessah Austin finished 1-2 to lead the Patriots to its second straight sectional title and the fourth in school history.
Romero's winning time on the 5K course was 19 minutes, 38.3 seconds, while Austin's time of 20:19.5. Also finishing in the top-10 for Seeger was junior Avah Watson, who was 8th with a time of 21:35.3.
Finishing third individually was Fountain Central freshman Brailey Hoagland (20:40.4) as she helped the Mustangs to a fourth place finish and a spot in regional meet this Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
The lone individual qualifier on the girls side was Covington senior Bailey Duncan (23:31.5).
On the boys side, Fountain Central sophomore Hayden Kler captured the sectional title with a winning time of 17:30.5. North Montgomery's Elijah McCartney (17:58.8) was second.
Local runners joining Kler at the regional meet include Mustang teammates Nathan Solomon (19:26.6) and Riley Nelson (20:20.8), along with Konner Brenner (19:32.5) and Nathan Odle (19:57.7) from the Seeger Patriots and Mason McPherson-Duprey (19:48.6) and Wyatt Woodrow (20:20.8) from the Covington Trojans.
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores (top five advance) — 1. Benton Central 49, 2. North Montgomery 68, 3. North White 80, 4. Twin Lakes 80, 5. Frontier 121, 6. Tri-County 140, 7. Seeger 178, 8. Attica 190. Covington no score. Fountain Central no score. North Vermillion no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 17:30.5, 2. Elijah McCartney (North Montgomery) 17:58.8, 3. Juan Mata Pecina (North White) 18:02.5.
Seeger (178) — 17. Konner Brenner 19:32.5, 25. Nathan Odle 19:57.7, 51. Malachi Lathrop 22:51.1, 53. Gabriel Coffman 23:05.1, 55. Tobias Cunningham 23:54.6, 56. Cody Waling 25:00.8, 61. Elijah Reynolds 29:37.0. Brenner and Odle advance to the regional meet.
Covington — 22. Mason McPherson-Duprey 19:48.6, 31. Wyatt Woodrow 20:20.8, 60. Pierce Whiteman 27:40.0. McPherson-Duprey and Woodrow advance to the regional meet.
Fountain Central — 1. Kler 17:30.5, 15. Nathan Solomon 19:26.6, 32. Riley Nelson 20:20.8, 59. Taden Dahl 27:25.7. Kler, Solomon and Nelson advance to the regional meet.
North Vermillion — 29. Landon Wesch 22:39.5.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores (top five advance) — 1. Seeger 37, 2. Benton Central 53, 3. Twin Lakes 73, 4. Fountain Central 115, 5. Frontier 121, 6. North White 124, 7. Tri-County 156, 8. Attica 198. Covington no score. North Vermillion no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 19:38.3, 2. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 20:19.3, 3. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 20:40.4.
Seeger (37) — 1. Romero 19:38.3, 2. Austin 20:19.3, 8. Avah Watson 21:35.3, 12. Lauren McBride 22:42.3, 14. Nataleigh Yarborough 22:45.2, 23. Emma Hays 24:10.6, 27. Adara Austin 24:41.6.
Fountain Central (115) — 3. Hoagland 20:40.4, 22. Hadlee McBride 24:05.4, 26. Alydia Mellady 24:41.3, 28. Courtney Sims 24:42.9, 47. Madisyn Morgan 33:14.2.
Covington — 17. Bailey Duncan 23:31.5.
North Vermillion — Rachel Hazelwood 30:16.7.
