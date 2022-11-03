In last year’s IHSA State Cross Country meet, Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell and Danville’s Allison Thompson were happy to be involved.
“I am really excited to go back there, because last year, I was new to the whole thing and this year, I know what to expect and I am really excited,” Thompson said. “It definitely took me by surprise because there are so many spectators and honestly I was thereto run hard and have fun because I didn’t want to be stressed out on my last race of the season and I was excited.
“Going into it, I had no expectation and and I don’t really have any this year, I just want to go in and just compete,” Russell said. “Everyone is going to come in an compete as well at the highest level and nothing is easy when it comes to this. Everyone that is in it deserves to be there and it is fun to run with everyone and it is great to make connections with those who you are running against.”
And both will return to Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday, but it was not without some bumps in the road.
For Russell, it was a matter of balance as she was also playing volleyball along with her running.
“With me doing volleyball and cross county, it can be overwhelming,” Russell said. “There are days that are better than others and I don’t feel my best, but there are those meets that you get the results that you have been training for. I am just hoping that all of the hard work will pay off on Saturday.”
In last week’s sectional at Champaign’s Dodds Park, Russell was able to make the cut, fulfilling her season goal.
“One of my main goals it to make it back and now that I have, hopefully I can do better than last year,” Russell said. “It was a new course and I don’t think there was ever an event there before, so I didn’t have the best meet per se, but I did enough to survive to advance.”
Thompson’s season had a slight twist at the start of October, when she had a stress fracture that kept her out of the Big 12 Conference meet.
“I had to keep off my foot if I wanted a chance to make it to state, so it was fairly recent,” Thompson said. “This season has been kind of crazy because I had a stress fracture and I had to miss two weeks and I still made it to state, so I am happy and excited.”
Another twist, but a welcomed one, was the new Danville coaching staff of Matthew Skrovan and Jordan Lang.
“They are the most favorite coaches I have ever had,” Thompson said. “They are so wonderful and they are both runners and they know what it is to be a runner in a race. They are really cool and helped me to get where I am today.”
For the Danville senior, Saturday will mean her final race but a chance for one final memory.
“It makes me sad to think that it is my last race, but I was happy to make it to state in my senior year, so it is bittersweet,” Thompson said.
Russell has had a busy week with basketball season looming along with her final preparations for Saturday.
“Basketball just started this week and I am attending practices,” Russell said. “I am doing some drills, but some shooting drills and nothing insane.”
She will have a busy day on Saturday as well. She is a team manager for the Salt Fork football team, who is playing its playoff game at 2 p.m. against Ridgeview.
“We go to every game and after sectionals last week, I drove to the game (between Salt Fork and Bridgeport Red Hill),” Russell said. “I should be there, we will see how time plays out. If I can come back, I will be there.”
Russell will run in the Class 1A race, which will start the day at Detweiller at 8 a.m. Thompson is part of the Class 2A race, which will go after the Class 1A boys race.
