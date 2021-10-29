WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The final race of Jennifer Romero’s career will take place today and it is a chance to have a great finish.
It is something that Seeger coach Miles Stucky has seen from the start.
“She came in with natural ability and that really helped and she has put in a ton of work,” Stucky said. “She has put everything into running and that’s helped her.”
Romero will make her fourth straight appearance in the IHSAA state meet at Terre Haute’s LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course and once again, it will be alone.
“She’s always hoped she had someone with her at state and this year, we were close because we had one girl (Hadessah Austin) finish one spot from qualifying,” Stucky said. “She has been a great worker and has built up the program.”
Romero’s work ethic has jumped to Austin and the other runners on the team during her four years.
“I think her freshman year, there were two other girls that made semi-state and they decided that we have to get other girls to go to semi-state and later,” Stucky said. “I have built my training around her. I tell them to work as close to her as you can and you will be great like her because if they don’t, Jenny can’t be good either. She would train by herself and it is tough for a kid to do that. To have a group around her that pushes her and she can push them and it can only make everyone better.”
In this senior year, Romero had had to battle problems with injuries.
“This has been a pretty rough season for us,” Stucky said. “She dealt with Plantar Fasciitis. The trainer wasn’t sure about that until a month ago. She wasn’t able to run for a few met and that allowed our No. 2 runner (Austin) to shine and giving her that confidence. When Jenny came back, it was like we had two top runners, two kids that can be top 20 in semi-state.
“It was a good season, but I don’t think we ran our top five together in a meet except for five times including the postseason. When the time came down to it, however, they delivered.”
But Stucky said that she is ready for today’s meet and hopes that she can finish in the top 50.
“She’s stronger and faster than last year. The issue has been injuries,” Stucky said. “She had to change her stride because of shin splints, but the nice thing about Jenny is she is going to run hard no matter what. She will run through the pain as much as she can. She was 69th place last year and I think she can get top 50 as long as she keeps going.”
Stucky hopes that Romero’s time at Seeger can only inspire runners like Austin and any other racers set to race next season.
“It will be tough, losing a senior is tough and you need that group of younger runners to say that it is their team now,” Stucky said. “She leaves us with Hadessah and she just missed state and we have nice eighth grader coming in that is and she could be as good as them if she works hard. I think the team will be great next year as well.”
The girls meet will take place at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The boys meet will start things off at 11 a.m.
