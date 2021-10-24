PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Olney
IHSA Class 2A Regional
Team scores — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 47, 2. Champaign Central 81, 3. Urbana 86, 4. Mt. Vernon 105, 5. Olney Richland County 152, 6. Mattoon 161, 7. Rantoul 165, 8. Effingham 169, 9. Champaign Centennial 173, 10. Charleston 232. Danville no score. Top six advance to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 15:29.71, 2. Joseph Scheele (M-S) 15:32.95, 3. Kyle Nofziger (M-S) 15:44.57, 4. Sam Lambert (Urbana) 15:51.08, 5. Jonah Singer (M-S) 15:59.62.
Danville — 32. Tyler Surprenant 17:35.72, 60. Michael Compton 19:27.29, 63. Evan Vredenburgh 19:43.23.
———
At Chrisman
IHSA Class 1A Regional
Team scores — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 33, 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 79, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, 4. Notre Dame de LaSalette 107, 5. Urbana University High 116, 6. Tolono Unity 126, 7. Herirage 139, 8. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 239, 9. Champaign St. Thomas More 254. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Champaign Academy no score. Champaign Judah Christian no score. Cissna Park no score. Hoopeston Area no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score. Tri-County no score. Top seven teams advance to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:45.3, 2. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:20.1, 3. Henry Laufenberg (Uni High) 16:26.2, 4. Charlie Mabry (SJO) 16:33.0, 5. Luke Stegall (SJO) 16:34.0
BHRA (85) — 2. Mojonnier 16:20.1, 9. Emerson Thorlton 16:59.9, 21. Josh Gernand 17:53.5, 24. Murphy McCool 17:59.2, 34. Isaiah Tidwell 18:21.0, 68. Kayden Trimble 21:54.9.
Notre Dame de La Salette (107) — 11. Christopher Halligan 17:05.1, 17. John Brauner 17:39.5, 20. Marcus Broussard 17:53.4, 29. George Mackin 18:13.9, 36. Andrew Lewis 18:23.5, 41. Luke Pedry 18:35.1, 43. Raphael Dvorak 18:41.9.
Chrisman/Geo-RF (239) — 37. John Phipps 18:26.6, 51. Isaiah Cope 19:41.8, 53. Karson Lewsander 19:45.0, 55. Triston Lhmkuhl 19:54.4, 74. Garrett Wells 30:13.4. Phipps advances to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional.
Armstrong-Potomac — 52. Joshua Goulding 19:44.5, 56. Eli Kennel 19:58.9.
Hoopeston Area — 73. Nathaniel Gash 23:35.4.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 71. Ethan Brewer 22:50.8.
———
At New Prairie, Ind.
IHSAA Semi-State
Team scores — 1. Valparaiso 90, 2. Chesterton 121, 3. LaPorte 128, 4. Morgan Township 149, 5. Warsaw Community 165, 6. Crown Point 176, 7. Munster 187, 8. Lowell 195, 9. West Lafayette 200, 10. Lake Central 252. 11. Illiana Christian 278, 12. Portage 279, 13. Culver Academies 331, 14. Lafayette Jefferson 360, 15. Plymouth 371, 16. West Lafayette Harrison 381, 17. Rochester Community 406, 18. Lafayette McCutcheon 489, 19. Frankfort 500, 20. Northwestern 556. Top six qualify for state. Fountain Central no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Cole Raymond (LaPorte) 15:46.8, 2. Jackson Baker (Lowell) 16:21.5, 3. James Dillabaugh (Valparaiso) 16:23.3. 4. Ryan York (Hanover Central) 16:24.3, 5. Tristen Wuehrich (Rensselaer Central) 16:24.4.
Fountain Central — 165. Hayden Kler 19:02.3.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Olney
IHSA Class 2A Regional
Team scores — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 44, 2. Champaign Central 76, 3. Champaign Centennial 92, 4. Effingham 103, 5. Urbana 115, 6. Charleston 141, 7. Olney Richland County 147, 8. Mt Vernon 165. Danville no score. Mattoon no score. Rantoul no score. Top six advance to Decatur MacArthur Sectional.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Ava Boyd (M-S) 19:13.78, 2. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 19:13.78, 3. Allison Thompson (Danville) 19:16.25, 4. Maaike Niekerk (Central) 19:18.40, 5. Jessica Larson (Effingham) 19:21.35.
Danville — 3. Thompson 19:16.25. Thompson advances to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.
———
At Chrisman
IHSA Class 1A Regional
Team scores — 1. Tolono Unity 29, 2. Urbana University High 55, 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 72, 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 119, 5. Champaign St. Thomas More 129, 6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 138, 7. Paris 186. Armstrong-Potomac no score, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Champaign Academy no score. Champaign Judah Christian no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Heritage no score. Hoopeston Area no score. Schlarman Academy no score. Tri-County no score. Top seven teams advance to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Kate Ahmari (Uni High) 18:13.1, 2. Erica Woodard (Unity) 18:40.3, 3. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 18:49.9, 4. Savanna Franzen (SJO) 19:03.0, 5. Gabby Moreman (BHRA) 19:08.4.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (138) — 10. Macie Russell 19:29.1, 23. Allie Morris 20:47.7, 35. Aubri Elliott 21:59.1, 41. Alyssa Wells 23:26.3, 57. Addie Wright 29:53.9.
Armstrong-Potomac — 54. Carlyn Crozier 29:45.0, 55. Gracie Gordon 29:45.0, 56. Mattie Kennel 29:45.2.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — 5. Moreman 19:08.4, 43. Eleannah Hedgecock 23:46.8, 49. Catherine Luttrell 26:08.2. Moreman advances to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 53. Ali Prisecaru 29:04.4
Hoopeston Area — 27. Allison Pickett 21:12.9. Pickett advances to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional.
Schlarman Academy — 58. Emari Ozase 32:27.8.
———
At New Prairie, Ind.
IHSAA Semi-State
Team scores — 1. Chesterton 50, 2. Warsaw Community 134, 3. Valparaiso 141, 4. LaPorte 157, 5. West Lafayette 200, 6. West Lafayette Harrison 205, 7. Lake Central 223, 8. Rochester Community 256, 9. Seeger 260, 10. Culver Academies 282, 11. Crown Point 283, 12. Portage 308, 13. Morgan Township 335, 14. Illiana Christian 340, 15. Hanover Central 360, 16. Maconaquah 367, 17. Highland 394, 18. Western 399, 19. Faith Christian 430, 20. Benton Central 458. Fountain Central no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Karina James (Lowell) 17:55.9, 2. Lillian Zelasko (New Prairie) 18:35.8, 3. Bailey Ranta (Chesterton) 18:52.4, 4. Kaylie Politza (Valparaiso) 19:00.3, 5. Brenna Sobecki (LaPorte) 19:08.6.
Seeger (260) — 15. Jennifer Romero 19:42.8, 20. Hadessah Austin 19:48.3, 88. Nataleigh Yarborough 21:16.4, 103. Lauren McBride 21:28.6, 126. Avah Watson 21:55.6, 146. Adara Austin 22:31.6, 162. Emma Hayes 23:13.6. Romero advances to state.
Fountain Central — 50. Brailey Hoagland 20:39.6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.