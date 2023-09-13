OAKWOOD — Both individual winners in Tuesday’s Vermilion County cross country meet at Kickapoo State Park were from the Oakwood/Salt Fork program.
But that’s where the similarities between senior Macie Russell and junior Thomas Wells end.
For Russell, it was her third straight county title in the girls race as she completed the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 53.34 seconds. Sophomore Aleah Potter of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second.
“It feels pretty good ... this is a good start to my senior year,’’ she said. “I’m just going in with a different mindset with this being my senior year. This my last one and I want to go with a bang.’’
In three races this season, Russell took second at St. Thomas More, while winning this past Saturday at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and again on Tuesday at Kickapoo.
“There is a little more meaning this season for me,’’ Russell said. “Pretty soon, you are going to blink and it’s over. I remember coming out here my freshman year for county and it’s now my senior year.’’
Oakwood/Salt Fork team finished second in the team standings behind Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and that was a disappointment for Russell.
“I really love team titles, that’s why I do five sports during the school year,’’ said Russell, who is also on the Salt Fork volleyball team in the fall. And then, she will play basketball in the winter, followed by softball and track in the spring. “Pretty soon, I will be done with high school sports, so you might as well make it count while you still can.’’
Admittedly, Tuesday’s winning time wasn’t her best, but Russell pointed out the Comets were coming off the meet Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday and they running this Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria for the Richard Spring Invitational.
“My goal was to be smart and win the race,’’ she said. “Time wise, I just wanted to get under 20 minutes.
“I need to focus on Saturday when we are at Detweiller.’’
That was also the overall goal for Wells in the boys race, but this was his first-ever county cross country meet.
“Time was not a goal for this race,’’ he said. “The ultimate goal was to win and help my team win the title.’’
Wells accomplished both of those standards as Oakwood/Salt Fork finished ahead of Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Not only was Tuesday the first-ever county meet for Wells, who played soccer previously, but it was also his first competitive race at Kickapoo.
“This is a tough race with a tone of hills,’’ he said. “That was the key in the race, you had to push up the hills and then run hard on the downhills. The mental part of this race is huge.’’
The course at Kickapoo features three uphill/downhill combinations, but the second uphill just before the midway point of the one-mile loop was the one that Wells made his move.
“You know which hills are going to be a challenge for everyone and you really have to make sure that it’s not a challenge for yourself,’’ he said. “Going up that second hill, it’s a trail of mulch, so you don’t get much grip and it goes pretty straight up. That’s where I wanted to make my move.’’
Why is that?
“Right before it, you get a pretty big downhill and there is a blind spot as you go up the hill,’’ Wells said “If you can get up that hill before anyone else gets to the bottom of the downhill, they are not to see you.’’
And as Wells found out on the first lap when he ran the opening mile in about 5:40 while chasing Seth Ellis of Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, the defending county champion.
“When someone is ahead of you, it just pushes you to run harder,’’ said Wells, who took the lead during the second mile. “For me, today was a training race, but one that I wanted to win.’’
Ellis finished second, while Devin Stroud of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished fourth and earned the Ken Martin Award for the top finishing freshman.
