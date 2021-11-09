PEORIA — Eli Mojonnier may not have gotten what he wanted on Saturday, but he was still pleased for his season and his career.
“It’s not exactly what I wanted, but I can rest now and I am not mad about it,” the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior, who ended up 22nd in the IHSA Class 1A boys cross-country meet with a time of 15 minutes, 31 seconds said. “I was seeded fifth, but I was shooting for the top 10.”
While the sectional meet was filled with muddy conditions, Mojonnier said that Saturday’s meet at Detweiler Park was much cleaner.
“I usually do not like the cold weather but the conditions were perfect,” Mojonnier said. “It was a little chilly and the course was dry with no wind, so it was good all around.”
The race brought the end of the season and Mojonnier said he had to outrun all competitors on the road to the state finals.
“After state in track last year, I knew that everyone would be gunning for me and I get it,” Mojonnier said. “Motivation-wise in training, I was working to protect my name and making sure I don’t lose any progress. Our team was probably the best team we had.”
The last two years have been good to Mojonnier as his development increased under coach Todd Orvis.
“Freshman year was my first year doing it and it was OK and I liked it,” Mojonnier said. “In my sophomore year, I didn’t play soccer or basketball like I did the year before so I was focused on it and in my junior year, coach (Todd) Orvis came in and I really took things seriously and that is when things got going.
“My mom actually cut his assistant coach at the time, Steve Luke’s hair, and somehow I got his number and asked him for workouts during my freshman and sophomore years and he gave me help and then he decided to go to BHRA to coach me.”
Mojonnier, last year’s state champion in the 800 meter run, is now focused on defending his title.
“I am going to take a few weeks off and give my body a rest. I was burned out and I needed a break,” Mojonnier said. “Then I am going to put on a little weight and get stronger and I am going to focuses on being more well-rounded.”
In the girls race, Macie Russell made the most of her first state meet, finishing 16th at 18:21.94 and joined Mojonnier as a All-State runner.
“Going into it, it was a a goal to be in the top 25,” Russell said. “We were looking at the times on paper and my father and my coaches said that it can be achieved and I was shocked because the best time before that was 19:02 at the Spartan Classic. The course was fast and that helped.”
Since there was no state meet last year, Russell made her first visit to Detweiler Park and was not alone.
“It was exciting. We only had sectionals last year and it was exciting but to have the whole experience and putting me in the environment was fun,” Russell said. “I had my family come over and my school principal and administrators were there as well.”
Russell said that with a summer of work, she can do even better next season.
“This is definitely a good start,” Russell said. “Last year, I didn’t have much training in the summer because of travel softball, but going into the future with track and the summer, we are going to stay with it and I hope next year, I come back stronger, faster and get a better time.”
Also, BHRA’s Gabby Moreman was 136th in the race in a time of 20:00.
In Class 2A, Danville’s Allison Thompson ended up 81st with a time of 19:03.
