CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hayden Kler in the boys race and Bailey Hoagland on the girls side had top-20 finishes for the Fountain Central cross country team at the North Montgomery Charger Classic.
Kler was 16th with a time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds. Ayden Donaldson was next for the Mustangs taking 63rd (21:09).
Hoagland earned 18th place with a time of 21:34 as Raley Messinger was 33rd (23:32), followed by Alydia Mellady in 58th (25:36).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.