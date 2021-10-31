PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Hickory Point Golf Club, Fosyth
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 75, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 87, 3. Monticello 144, 4. Decatur St. Teresa 152, 5. Newton 160, 6. Shelbyville 200, 7. Tuscola 217, 8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 221, 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 235, 10. Urbana University 267, 11. Tolono Unity 316, 12. Heyworth 316, 13. LaSalette Academy 335, 14. Robinson 375, 15. Clinton 390, 16. Fairfield 391, 17. Salem 398, 18. Heritage 400, 19. Effingham St. Anthony 410, 20. Toledo Cumberland. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Top six teams advance to state.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:24.17, 2. Logan Beckmier (ALAH) 16:16.58, 3. Isaac Stanford (Flora) 16:16.85, 4. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:16.94, 5. Ed Mitchell (Monticello) 16:36.37.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (221) — 4. Mojonnier 16:16.94, 23. Emerson Thorlton 17:10.22, 61. Murphy McCool 18:05.75, 64. Josh Gernand 18:17.64, 88. James Dulin 18:41.30 144. Isaiah Tidwell 20:44.47, 153. Kayden Trimble 23:35.13. Mojonnier advances to state.
LaSalette Academy (335) — 31. Christopher Halligan 17:23.59, 62. Marcus Broussard 18:15.69, 81. George Mackin 18:33.11, 92. John Brauner 18:45.67, 98. Andrew Lewis 18:50.37, 117. Luke Pedry 19:20.82, 127. Raphael Dvorak 19:50.77.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 100. John Phipps 18:51.64
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Hickory Point Golf Club, Forsyth
IHSA Class 2A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Chatham Glenwood 54, 2. Macoutah 116, 3. Mt. Zion 138, 4. Waterloo 156, 5. Mahomet-Seymour 171, 6. Highland 175, 7. Troy Triad 203, 8. Springfield High 223, 9. Rochester 269, 10. Champaign Central 274, 11. Urbana 290, 12. Champaign Centennial 300, 14. Lincoln 344, 15. Effingham 348, 16. Carbondale 361, 17. Taylorville 426, 18. Charleston 460. Danville no score. Top seven teams advance to state.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Becca Heltzig (Lincoln) 18:12.91, 2. Danielle Mudd (Waterloo) 19:07.04, 3. Nia Gibson (Glenwood) 19:16.79, 4. Hanna Meiser (Civic Memorial) 19:24.36, 5. Cameron Crump (Waterloo) 19:30.29.
Danville — 16. Allison Thompson 20:01.32. Thompson advances to state.
———
At Hickory Point Golf Club, Forsyth
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Unity 57, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 90, 3. Monticello 108, 4. Urbana University High 109, 5. Robinson 164, 6. Marshall 178, 7. Clinton 181, 8. Newton 231, 9. Shelbyville 249, 10. Champaign St. Thomas More 286, 11. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 302, 12. Oakwood/Salt Fork 343, 13. Argenta-Oreana 429, 14. Tuscola 436, 15. Decatur St. Teresa 456, 16. Effingham St. Anthony 459, 17. Salem 462, 18. Neoga 473, 19. Villa Grove 483, 20. Dieterich 485, 21. Paris 517. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Hoopeston Area no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Kate Ahmari (Urbana University High) 18:05.09, 2. Savanna Franzen (St. Joesph-Ogden) 18:31.30, 3. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 18:42.16, 4. Ava Knap (St. Joseph-Ogden) 18:56.65, 5. Brooklyn Bender (Marshall) 19:00.49.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (343) — 9. Macie Russell 19:24.05, 43. Allie Morris 21:07.49, 76. Aubri Elliott 22:43.12, 111. Alyssa Wells 24:28.39, 148. Brylie Smith 29:50.48, 149. Addie Wright 30:43.26. Russell advances to state.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 16. Gabriella Moreman 19:48.02. Moreman advances to state.
Hoopeston Area — 54. Allison Pickett 21:38.26.
