HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area cross country team hosted Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Watseka, Cissna Park and Champaign Academy High on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Eli Hasting was third for the Cornjerkers with a time of 19 minutes, 35 seconds, while Keenon Anderson was fifth (21:07), Christian Kirts was eight (22:50) and Owen Garrett was 12th (24:52).
Eli Kennel was 13th for Armstrong-Potomac (25:48) and Isiaah Newnum was 17th (32:09).
In the girls meet, the only local runner was Armstrong-Potomac's Cala Reifsteck, who took fourth at 27:15.
