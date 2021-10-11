MATTOON — Sophomores Gabby Moreman of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Macie Russell of Oakwood/Salt Fork earned top-five finishes on Saturday at the Cumberland Invitational.
Moreman, who was third, completed the 3-mile course in 20 minutes, 16.73 seconds and Russell finished right behind her in 4th with a time of 20:26.24.
Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Allie Morris was seventh in the girls race with a time of 21:07.07.
On the boys side, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Emerson Thorlton was the top local runner, finishing 16th with a time of 17:42.71.
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Mattoon
Cumberland Invitational
Team scores — 1. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 49, 2. Benton 62, 3. Decatur St. Teresa 87, 4. Tuscola 117, 5. Notre Dame de La Salette 172, 6. Mattoon 174, 7. Rantoul 176, 8. Unity 191, 9. Marshall 219, 10. Effingham St. Anthony 266, 11. Cumberland 282, 12. Villa Grove 340, 13. Altamont 340, 14. Dieterich 368, 15. Paris 380, 16. Sullivan 402. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Gavin Genislo (Benton) 15:47.26, 2. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 16:17.40, 3. Logan Beckmier (ALAH) 16:26.90
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 16. Emerson Thorlton 17:42.71, 40. Josh Gernand 19:08.24, 43. Isaiah Tidwell 19:15.95, 118. Kayden Trimble 23:53.99
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 61. John Phipps 19:48.48, 80. Triston Lehmkuhl 21:01.84, 87. Isaiah Cope 21:22.42, 91. Karson Lewsander 21:35.03
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 122. Ethan Brewer 24:16.97.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Mattoon
Cumberland Invitational
Team scores — 1. Marshall 25, 2. Benton 57, 3. Dieterich 101, 4. Effingham St. Anthony 107, Decatur St. Teresa 115, 6. Villa Grove 122, 7. Tuscola 151. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Isabel Arthur (Marshall) 19:40.91, 2. Brooklyn Bender (Marshall) 19:54.48, 3. Gabby Moreman (Bis-Henn/Ross-Al) 20:16.73.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 3. Moreman 20:16.73, 59. Elleannah Hedgecock 27:31.98, 60. Catherine Luttrell 27:36.77
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 69. Kendl Lemmon 29:52.23, 76. Hailey Valdez 32:08.87.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 4. Macie Russell 20:26.24, 7. Allie Morris 21:07.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.