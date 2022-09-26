OXFORD, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams were part of the Bison Stampede on Saturday.
The boys team was ninth as a team with Hayden Kler taking third with a season=-best 17 minutes, 40 seconds, while Ethan Mellady was 40th (19:51), Jessie Frazee was 57th (20:41), Taden Dahl was 92nd (24:05) and Maddix Carson had a 41:46.
The girls team did not have a team score as Alydia Mellady was 40th (25:35), Madi Morgan was 50th (27:33), Lilly Cunningham was 54th (27:55) and KayLee Spragg was 56th (28:11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.