WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams faced off with South Newton at Seeger High School.
While the Seeger boys won the team meet, Hayden Kler had the best time for the Mustangs with a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds, while Ethan Mellady was fourth (19:29), Taden Dahl was 11th (23:58) and Maddox Carson had a time of 37:01.
The Fountain Central girls took second to Seeger, as Brailey Hoagland was second 21:18), Alydia Mellady was 10th (24:19), Raley Messinger was 11th (24:30), Madi Morgan was 17th (27:25), Lilly Cunningham was 18th (27:55), and KayLee Spragg was 19th (28:10).
Both teams will compete in the Wabash River Conference meet on Tuesday.
