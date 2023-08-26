MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams went to the Riverton Parke Invitational on Saturday.
The girls team finished fifth with Brailey Hoagland taking 12th with a time of 24 minutes, 23 seconds for the Mustangs, while Raile Messinger was 22nd (25:53), Madisyn Morgan was 39th (28:07) and Alydia Mellady was 40th (28:11).
The boys team did not have a team score, but Hayden Kler was eighth at 19:26, while Taden Dahl was 63rd (26:52).
