NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross-country teams competed in the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
The boys team was 29th out of 33 teams in the event with Hayden Kler leading the way with a run of 19:06, which was good for 54th. Ethan Mellady was 134th (21:13), Jessie Frazee was 143rd (21:24), Taden Dahl was 232nd (24:42) and Maddox Carson had a personal best 36:32.
The girls team did not have a team score, but Brailey Hoagland was 20th with a season-best 21:42. Alydia Mellady was 103rd (25:11), Madi Morgan was 166th (27:29) and KayLee Spragg was 184th (28:35).
