VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central hosted the Bi-County meet on Tuesday, which included Attica, Covington and Seeger.
The Mustangs' girls team took second with Brailey Hoagland taking second at 22 minutes, 12 seconds, while Alydia Mellady was 8th (23:54), Raley Messinger was 9th (25:22), Madi Morgan was 16h (28:37) and Kaylee Spragg was 17th (29:26).
Hayden Kler won the individual championship in the boys race with a 17:57 for Fountain Central, who took third as a team. Ethan Mellady was sixth (20:37), Jessie Frazee was seventh (21:18), Taden Dahl was 15th (25:31) and Maddox Carson was 19th (41:33). Mellady and Frazee made All Bi-County with their times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.