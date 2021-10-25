OLNEY — Danville junior Allison Thompson qualified for this weekend's sectional meet in Decatur with a third-place finish in the Olney East Richland Regional.
Thompson, who completed the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 16.25 seconds, was less than 3 seconds behind the photo finish of Mahomet-Seymour's Ava Boyd and Champaign Centennial sophomore Brooklynn Sweikar for the regional championship. Boyd was credited with the victory.
Senior teammate Krya Dudley was 57th in the regional event with a time of 24:38.59.
In the boys race, Danville senior Tyler Surprenant was 32nd with a time of 17:35.72. He was 25 seconds behind the final individual qualifier.
Michael Compton, a senior, and Evan Vredenburgh, a junior, were 60th and 63rd respectively for the Vikings.
