DANVILLE — Running multiple miles probably doesn't sound like a lot of fun to most of us.
Now, try doing it by yourself. Again, not very fun.
That's what Danville seniors Evan Vrendenberg and Allison Thompson have basically dealt with for the past couple of seasons as the numbers for the Viking cross country teams have been very limited.
But for the first time in three seasons, Danville has been able to field a full varsity roster on the boys side and the Vikings have four of the five necessary runners to field a full girls squad.
"This is the first year since my freshman season that I've ran with a full team,'' said Vrendenberg. "I really enjoy having a full team. It means that I have people to run with in workouts instead of just running with a coach or by myself.
"When you run with other people, you get to share the experience with them and it makes the time go by significantly faster.''
Thompson agreed.
"It's a lot different from last year when we had only one other girl on the team.'' she said. "Last year, I didn't have anyone to run with me. My workouts were kind of boring. No one was there to push me. I'm being pushed definitely more this season.''
And the additions for the Danville team this year are a bunch of freshmen and a couple of sophomores.
"This is a unique experience,'' said Vrendenberg, the only senior on the boys team with five freshmen. "I'm trying to provide them with a good role model, but I still want to be a high schooler and not act like a parent all of the time.''
For Thompson, she is the only senior on the girls team with a pair of sophomores and a freshman.
"Having more runners — both boys and girls — has helped get me ready for meets,'' Thompson said. "It's kind of difficult to go from running with no one to running in a meet with 200 girls. We don't have 200 but just getting used to running around people has helped prepare me.''
Today, the Danville teams travel to Olney for the IHSA Class 2A regional meet hosted by Richland County High School.
"I think we can pull it off and sneak into sectionals,'' said Vrendenberg as the top six teams advance today. "We have made a lot of improvement from the start of the season. At last week's Big 12 meet, we had our top five guys all at 19 minutes or less.''
While Thompson doesn't have a team that can qualify for sectionals, she is hoping to qualify again this season as an individual. A year ago, Thompson advanced all the way to the IHSA Class 2A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria, where she finished 81st with a time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds.
But, she has been battling a stress fracture for the past few weeks, as she didn't compete in the Big 12 meet last Saturday.
"I'm expecting to make it to sectionals, at least, this year,'' she said. "I haven't been able to run recently, because the doctors wanted me to take a couple weeks off with my injury.
"But, there is no doubt that I'm going to run (today).''
Not only are the teams bigger this season for Danville, but they also have new coaches with Matt Skovran and Jordan Lang have taking the reigns of the programs.
Last Friday, they decided to have their runners wear Halloween costumes on a training run along Vermilion Street in Danville.
"We actually had one lady in van film us with her cell phone,'' said Lang.
The other members of the boys team are Revan Bailey, Jesse Grupe, Brady Ohlmiller, Andrei Pacheco and Josiah Williams. The other members of the girls team are Jennifer Shearer, Rosa Vazquez and Brooklyn Warfield.
