SPRINGFIELD — The Danville cross country teams ran in the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.
The highest finish for the Vikings was Allison Thompson, who took 10th in the girls race in 20 minutes, 12 seconds. Teammate Brooklyn Warfield was 78th (24:47).
The boys team was 17th as a team with Phil Andrei Pacheco taking 63rd (19:08), Evan Vredenburgh was 84th (19:54), Josiah Williams took 91st (20:27), Revan Bailey placed at 94th (20:37), Jesse Grupe was 105th (21:12) and Brady Ohlmiller was 129th (24:08).
